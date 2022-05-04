With nano-textured glass and flat edges, OnePlus 10R design brings some freshness to phone market

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10R, a premium phone at a relatively affordable price, in India last week. While we are in the middle of evaluating the phone for our review, one bit we can talk about is its design. In a sea of large phones with rounded edges, including some from OnePlus itself, the company's new phone sports a bold and fresh look. It has flatter edges and some clever design touches that make the device look not just better but also different.

And different is good, right? It sure seems so.

There are a couple of key changes OnePlus has made with the OnePlus 10R. The company calls the design of the phone an evolution of its "burden-less" design. And this time it is essentially reducing the burden on the hands of consumers.

The big deal with the OnePlus 10R is the flat edges that the phone sports. Now, this is not the first phone in recent times to sport flat edges. The iPhone (re) started the trend a couple of years ago. But OnePlus is still only a handful of devices that have gone this route. The benefits of such designs are obvious: sharper looks and better grip.

The flat edges make the OnePlus 10R more modern and sharp, particularly when you also notice that the phone sports a flat screen. It also accentuates the phone's thickness -- or rather thinness -- because despite being a large phone, packing a big 5000 mAh battery, the OnePlus 10R has a body shell with a thickness of just 8.17mm. It also, rather pleasantly, weighs just 187 grams, which is on the lighter side for a phone of this class.

The company also says that the flat edges mean it is easier to grip the phone while using it. This is a claim we will be ascertaining in the review.

The flat edges, however, aren't the only reason why the OnePlus 10R looks dashing. A more important factor here is the unique pattern etched on the back glass of the phone. OnePlus calls the back of the OnePlus 10R nano-textured. It says that this finish, which covers half of the back glass, not only makes the phone more resistant to smudges and fingerprints but also helps users grip the phone better.

This too we will see in the review. But we feel that, irrespective of the functionality, it is the form where the OnePlus 10R triumphs. The phone looks different. And looks cool, in both Sierra Black and Forest Green. The edged pattern gives it a personality that is fresh and bold at the same time. The camera module, with its flat edges and dual-tone, complements the overall design well. The lens arrangement, with the large lens for the main camera, looks aesthetically pleasing.

In other words, we feel that the OnePlus 10R is one of the most exciting looking phones in the market right now. Of course, how the design works functionally is something we will explore in the full review.

In case you missed it, the OnePlus 10R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999, although there are some discounts available from the first day of the sale itself. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, up to 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The OnePlus 10R has a triple-camera setup on the back, which sits on the rear panel. You get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.