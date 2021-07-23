With Tokyo Olympics 2020 spirit, Google updates dinosaur free run game on Chrome browser

As the 2020 Summer Olympics kick off in Tokyo, Japan, Google is bringing the celebratory theme to its Chrome browser. The renowned dinosaur we often see running on the browser when there is no internet will now be sporting Olympic colours and flags.

Google has updated its mini dinosaur game to mark the ongoing Olympics. For those unaware, the short game can be played when you are offline on your Chrome browser and is often a fun way of passing the time as you wait for internet connectivity to restore.

As we know, the game involves a pixelated dinosaur running endlessly in a straight 2D path. Users are required to continue this run for as long as they can by avoiding obstacles faced in the dinosaur's path.

Google has now altered the game to represent some tidbits from the Olympics. The game still starts in the old fashioned theme, but players will be able to see Olympic torches in their path. Collecting these will transform the game into one of several Olympic events.

One such is a hurdle race that converts obstacles to hurdles, and pressing the spacebar would make the dinosaur, who now has an athletic look, by the way, jump over the hurdles. Gymnastics themed one sees the T-Rex wear a leotard and somersault over obstacles.

Another presents the dinosaur in a swimsuit underwater in a swimming pool. Players have to press the spacebar to dive deeper into the water in order to avoid obstacles. Yet another iteration of the game depicts a surfboard run, with dangerous waves coming on as obstacles.

All the events also feature customised backgrounds with various depictions of the Olympics. Interestingly, the run does not end in a perplexed dinosaur now when it hits an obstacle. Instead, our star athlete receives a gold medal for efforts every time a run ends in any of the Olympic themes.

Google has been known to enthral its users by updating its services in accordance with the happenings around the world. We see this often with Google Doodle, but our favourite T-Rex somersaulting its way to a high score is just too good to miss.