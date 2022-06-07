With watchOS 9, Apple Watch will remind users to take their medication on time

There isn't anything that the Apple Watch cannot do. From letting users know about irregular heartbeats to providing them detailed insights about their sleeping pattern, Apple is probably the most efficient smartwatch that is currently available in the market. And what makes the smartwatch even more desirable is its accuracy and the way to report correct things at the right time. Now with watchOS 9, your Apple watch can also remind you to take your medication on time. The new medications will also be available on the iPhone.

The newly announced medication feature on the Apple Watch and the iPhone will remind you of all your medicines, including supplements, vitamins and more. Apple will let you create a list of medicines along with the time.

"The new Medications experience on Apple Watch and iPhone helps users manage and track their medications, vitamins, and supplements, allowing them to create a medication list, set up schedules and reminders, and view information on their medications in the Health app. The Medications app on Apple Watch makes it easy for users to conveniently and discreetly track medications anytime, anywhere," Apple said in the blog post.

The best bit here is that Apple will remind you about the medicines very discreetly, others around you would not know about the medicines you are consuming.

Users can customize schedules for each medication, whether it needs to be taken multiple times a day, once a week, or as needed, and users can set up reminders to help keep them on track. Your Apple Watch will also send you notifications about some medicines that should not be mixed with any other thing such as alcohol.

The feature will be specially available in the US. The users can receive an alert if there are potential critical interactions with medications they have added to the Health app. For instance, if you have added cetirizine or any other antihistamine to your Health App, Apple will urge you to not consume alcohol with cetrizine. You will get a message from Apple saying, "Do not drink alcohol while taking this medication, together they can cause significant side effects and your medication may not work as well".

Apart from the medication feature, the watchOS will give more controls to users who are diagnosed with AFib. They will be able to turn on the FDA-cleared AFib History feature2 and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently a user's heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, providing deeper insights into their condition. The report can later be downloaded and shared with the doctors.