With Zoom's new Focus mode, students will never get distracted during Zoom classes

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of living entirely. Earlier we used to have classes blackboards, now we have Zoom classes with a couple of people staring into the screen for the better part of their day. Children often find it hard to focus because too many distractions around. And not just children, even grown-ups face similar situations. You can hear what's playing on the TV or maybe lose your focus by looking at the dogs playing outside your window. To help people and primarily children direct all their attention towards the speaker, Zoom has added a new Focus mode to its video conferencing app.

Zoom's focus mode will not only help children pay attention but also the working individuals. It can be put to use by anyone who uses the video conferencing app but it would be highly beneficial for teachers to grab the attention of their students. Children, anyway, have a very short attention span and with the whole study from home setup, things must have gotten worse.

So when the Focus mode is enabled by the teacher, the students will only be able to see the teacher and not the other classmates. "Focus Mode allows educators to see their students' videos, and students see their teachers without seeing other class participants. With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won't be distracted by their peers' video feeds or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera," Zoom noted in a blog post.

Zoom has said that the Focus mode can be enabled for accounts, groups, or even individual users. You can go to the More button for enabling the feature. It is also useful if you are hosting a webinar or a talk show, where you don't want your audience to focus on anyone other than speaker. People tend to get distracted during online talk shows or webinar, they get distracted by looking at other participants. However, if you are using it for a team meeting, where everybody is required to talk to everybody, it would not be a good idea if people cannot see one another. So this can be avoided during Zoom meetings where there are too many speakers. However, in set-ups, where there is only one speaker, this feature can prove to be very useful.