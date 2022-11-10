Within minutes of Twitter Blue launch, imposters buy verified badge for $8 and create chaos on Twitter

It seems that some people are taking advantage of the chaos that is currently going on on Twitter. Hours after Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue subscription, many users purchased it to avail the verification badge. Once they got it, many celebrity and corporate impersonators started posting misleading content on the platform to create more chaos on Twitter.

Until yesterday, people were not allowed to change the name of the account, but the update was later rolled back. So, with this change, imposters can now change the name and other profile details to make people believe that they are tweeting from an official verified account of a celebrity or any other authorized known Twitter user.

For instance, the fake account of Nintendo on Twitter tweeted an image of the video game character Mario, which showed the middle finger. Someone also change the account name to LeBron James and posted that the athlete had requested a trade. There is also a fake Trump account, which tweeted, "this is why Elon Musk's plan doesn't work."

Most of the accounts were reportedly suspended in just a few hours, but the imposters managed to create more issues. This has created trust issues among people. Rachel Tobac, a cybersecurity expert, first reported about the latest trend and asserted that the latest changes in Twitter could allow bad actors to impersonate first responders or other government accounts.

"This verification rollout is causing huge trust issues across the platform already," Tobac wrote on Twitter. Although, Musk is promising to permanently ban the accounts that are abusing the new verification system. But, banning the account will not just solve the issue because there is a lot of confusion right now.

The official support page of Twitter, which was updated around two hours ago, says that anyone who buys the Blue subscription will get a verification badge and won't be required to undergo a review process for authorization. People will simply get it once they buy the subscription, which is currently available in select countries.

The page also now notes that Twitter is again blocking access to display name settings to minimize impersonation risks. But, this measure will be temporary. In addition to blue checkmarks, Twitter will also be applying "visual identity signals like labels and badges on account profiles to provide more context about — and help distinguish — different types of accounts."

This way, Elon Musk will be able to generate revenue by selling the verification badge to everyone and also distinguishing everyone by applying unique badges to official accounts.