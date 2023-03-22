Within six months of launching 5G, PM Modi announces 6G test bed: here is what it means 

India is all set to embrace 6G just five months after 5G was announced in the country. Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday unveiled Bharat 6G Vision Document and also announced the 6G test bed. The 6G testbed will be used to test and validate new technologies and research advancements for 6G, which is the next generation of wireless communication technology. Along with the 6G vision, PM Modi also inaugurate an area office of UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Delhi.

Announcing the 6G test bed, PM Modi said, "Today India is moving forward on the path of the digital revolution. India is the fastest country to roll out 5G. Within 6 months of 5G, we are already talking about 6G technology. This shows the confidence of New India. During the inaugural event, PM Modi said that he is happy to announce that ITU's World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly will be hosted in Delhi.

PM Modi also added that India is going to set up 100 5G labs in the coming years. He further added that the Bharat 6G vision document and 6G test bed together will enable an environment for innovation and build faster technology in the country. He also highlighted that India rolled out 5G in 125 district within 120 days.

So what exactly is 6G test bed and what does it mean for regular users?

A testbed for anything is a system used to test and evaluate new technologies or concepts before they are deployed or rolled out for a larger audience. In this case, the 6G testbed will be used to test and validate new technologies and research advancements for 6G, which is the next generation of wireless communication technology.

The 6G testbed will consist of both digital and physical nodes. Digital nodes refer to virtual or simulated components, while physical nodes refer to actual hardware. By combining digital and physical nodes, the testbed can provide a more realistic environment for testing new technologies.

The end-to-end network refers to the entire network infrastructure from the source to the destination, including all the intermediate nodes and links. The 6G testbed will allow for the configuration, management, and control of the entire end-to-end network, making it possible to test and evaluate new technologies in a controlled environment.



