Woman affected by Meta layoffs secures new job, asks people to not take rejections personally

From Meta and Twitter to Microsoft, Google and Amazon, a lot of tech companies have announced layoffs in the last couple of months and thousands of employees have lost their jobs. Meta is likely to fire more people in the coming week, reports suggest. In November 2022, Meta announced its decision to lay off 11,000 employees, bidding adieu to around 13 per cent of its workforce. The news was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in an official blogpost. "I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," he had written at the time.

LinkedIn is full of stories of people describing their layoff stories. A lot of employees have stepped forward and voiced their opinion on LinkedIn, along with hoping to land a new job role. However, a woman who was also impacted by Meta layoffs, took to the platform and shared a rather cheerful piece of news.

Named Lorena Diaz Alvarez, the Meta employee writes that her role at the company will come to an end on March 14. However, she already has another opportunity in store and will be starting her new job on March 15. She then goes on to share her story and what helped her in her job hunts. In her post, she also told people to not take rejections personally as they are 'a part of the process'.

"One door closes and another one opens…My last official day at meta (currently on garden leave) it's the 14th of March and I'm happy to confirm that I have secured a new opportunity to start on the 15th! Those 3 months were a roller coaster and a good reminder of what it's like to be on the other side of the conversation. A recruiter usually speaks with many candidates x week and we tend to forget the amount of time that a candidate spends to prepare for that conversation, the anxiety, the uncertainty, and the self-doubt behind a job seeker. So if you are a hiring manager or a recruiter please remember to be mindful, value everyone's time, and provide feedback (always please!!)," she wrote.

She then mentions what helped her during her job hunt. She mentions that she took time out for her hobbies and spent some quality time with her loved ones to start the new journey with a fresh mind. Alvarez then adds that after this, she thought about what she wanted to do and framed her targets accordingly. She also touches upon the importance of networking, preparing a good CV, and prepare for the interview.

Alvarez also says that rejections should not be taken personally. "Don't take rejections too personally, it's part of the process. Reflect on what went well and what can you do differently," she writes.

Earlier, as per a report in The Verge, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed the impending layoffs during Meta's fourth-quarter earnings call with investors last month The report quoted him saying, "I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company." The CEO further said that the number of employees at the company has been growing steadily for nearly two decades which makes it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly." He then said that he is focused on increasing efficiency of how decisions are made by "flattening the organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."