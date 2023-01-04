Woman buys Rs 12499 phone online but didn’t get order, now Flipkart needs to pay Rs 42000 fine

It is both easy and risky to shop online, especially if you plan to buy something expensive. There have been many instances in the past wherein the user orders a product from an online platform but never gets it delivered. Something very similar happened to a Bengaluru-based resident, Divyashree. J.

As per IANS, Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has fined e-commerce giant Flipkart for failing to deliver an order even after the customer made the full payment in advance. Divyashree. J, who is a resident of Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, ordered a phone worth Rs 12499 from the e-commerce platform on January 15 2022 but never got the phone delivered to her. Divyashree. J followed up with Flipkart multiple times but nothing worked out for her and she never received the phone she ordered.

After getting no response from Flipkart, Divyashree. J decided to file a complaint against the e-commerce platform. The commission, in its recent judgment, has asked Flipkart to pay an amount of Rs 12,499 --- which is the cost of the phone – with a yearly interest of 12 per cent + a Rs 20,000 fine + and Rs 10,000 for legal expenditure. The verdict has been given by Chairperson M. Shobha and member Renukadevi Deshapande.

In the order, the Bengaluru Consumer Court stated that Flipkart has not only shown "total negligence" in terms of service but also followed unethical practices. The order further mentioned that the customer has suffered "financial loss" and "mental trauma" as the phone was not delivered as per the timeline. The order also stated that the customer had been paying installments without the phone being delivered to her. Divyashree. J highlighted that she reached out to the customer case operator multiple times but no one helped her.

Well, as mentioned, this isn't the first time that something like this has happened to a customer shopping online. So, if you are also an avid shopper and addicted to online shopping, be very careful. There are certain things that you must keep in mind before shopping online:

--E-commerce platforms have various resellers listed. So, it is better to check the seller's details before ordering something online. Especially if it is an expensive product.

--It is better to opt for the cash on delivery option for expensive orders.

--Now, there have been instances where a customer received soap instead of a phone that he/she ordered. In that case, some platforms like Flipkart offer open-box delivery. The service basically lets you open the box and check the product at the time of delivery.

--Before buying an expensive product from an online platform, always check the seller's rating and also review by customers.