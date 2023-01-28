Woman looking for part-time job in Delhi, loses Rs 1.18 lakh in Amazon job scam 

If you get messages claiming to offer work from home jobs in Amazon, ignore it right way. Delhi Police have busted an international gang of cyber criminals who had reportedly duped close to 11,000 people with fake work from home jobs. The gang of cyber crooks was based in China, Dubai and their mastermind operated from Georgia. So far, the Delhi Police has managed to nab three people associated with the cyber fraud.

As per IANS report, the criminals were arrested in separate raids in Delhi, Gurugram and Fatehabad (Haryana) in this connection. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Devesh Kumar Mahla told the news agency that during their investigation, they found that the Chinese cybercirninals created a module to cheat people who were looking for online work from home jobs or part time jobs. He further added a woman who was looking for a part time job, was was cheated of Rs 1.18 lakh.

"A complaint was received by Delhi Police in which a woman stated that she was cheated of Rs 1.18 lakh by some unknown scammers in the garb of providing online part-time jobs in Amazon. In the complaint, the woman stated that it is a well-drafted big scam being run by some unknown criminals posing as the Amazon company. After ascertaining the facts, the police registered a case of cheating," he said.

The scammers reportedly used a Telegram ID to dupe people, the ID was being operated from Beijing China. The WhatsApp number, which was, used to defraud the victim by convincing her to invest into a fake Amazon site was also found being operated from outside India.

"During the examination of details received from the bank, it was found that a total of Rs 5.17 crore was credited in a single day. In further money trail, it was revealed that the whole amount was siphoned further through 7 different firms. That siphoning of money has been done to foreign accounts through crypto currency," the DCP said.

Cautioning the job seekers, the DCP said that the websites are curated in such a way so that it looks like a genuine Amazon website. Such fake websites are extensively promoted on Instagram, Facebook and other social media websites.

"The scammers reach victims through WhatsApp automatically or in some cases, victims approach themselves. Victims are convinced with fake screenshots of WhatsApp chat with employees earning good money and well-crafted creative chats," he further added.