Woman lost Rs 81,000 while recharging her set-top-box online, here is what happened

A woman from Mumbai was trying to recharge her set-top-box online when she faced some issues with the payment. To get help, she searched for her DTH service provider's customer support number on the internet and came across a helpline number. However, as soon as she dialled the call and talked to the alleged customer care executive, around Rs 81,000 was stolen from her bank account.

In a new case of cyber fraud, a 47-year-old woman who is a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli (East) wanted to resolve an issue with her online recharge of a set-top-box. She paid Rs 931 online for the recharge on March 5 and was waiting for the DTH service to resume. However, even after the recharge, she didn't receive a recharge confirmation message, nor did her set-top-box balance was updated, reports The Free Press Journal.

To resolve the problem, she searched for the customer care support number online and came across a 'helpline' number. She contacted the phone number but received no response. Following day, she received a phone call from an unknown person who introduced himself as the customer care executive and offered help.

Thinking it to be a genuine call, the woman shared her query with the person, who later told her to download a remote access application on her phone. The woman followed the introductions but as soon as she enabled the remote access application, she started getting OTPs and later received messages for unauthorised transactions. In total, the woman lost around Rs 81,000.

After releasing the online scam, the woman reached out to the police station and lodged her complaint. The police registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and the investigation is underway.

As for how this cyber fraud was initiated, it is clear that the helpline number she contacted was fake and the person who alleged himself to be a customer care executive was the scammer. He made her fall into the trick by gaining her trust and was successful in making her download the remote access application. Using the app the scammer got access to the woman's smartphone and using her personal details and OTP, he was able to steal money from her bank account.

While cyber scam cases where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, an ask people to share OTP, KYC updates are not new and police is raising awareness around the same yet people falling into the scams.

"People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees," explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

With technology, cyber scams will also increase, but it is important to understand the red flags. Not everyone on the other side of the screen is honest and precaution and awareness can only save you from such fraudsters. Do not share any OTP, click on a suspicious link, entertain unknown callers or fall for intriguing messages which promise to offer extra money.