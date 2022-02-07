Woman orders iPhone 13 Pro Max for around Rs 1.5 lakh and receives hand soap

A woman based in the UK ordered Apple's most expensive smartphone and received a $1 hand soap at the doorstep. This is not surprising as a lot of people have received the wrong product in the past when they ordered something expensive via e-commerce websites. While incidents like these occur rarely, it does make a person lose confidence in ordering products online. A few months back, a Kerala man ordered the Apple iPhone 12 and received a bar of dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. Something similar also happened with a woman in the UK.

A woman named Khaoula Lafhaily ordered an iPhone 13 Pro Max via a reputed local carrier and waited for a few days, only to receive a wild surprise. The woman got a bottle of hand soap refill worth $1 instead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max that she ordered.

According to a report by AppleInsider, the fraud might have happened during the delivery. The device was purchased through SkyMobile on a 36-month contract. While she didn't pay the full amount of the device, the cost of it is about GBP 1,500 (roughly Rs 1.5 lakh). Notably, the smartphone is sold in India for Rs 1,29,900.

At the time of purchasing, the customer opted for next-day delivery. But, the delivery took place after two days as the delivery personnel reported to the buyer that he was stuck in traffic and that delivery wouldn't be possible on the required day.

The report further claims that the delivery guy didn't deliver the package even when he visited her residence the second time. He just took a picture of the door, and left a message stating that no one was at home. However, Lafhaily was home at the time. She claims that the driver didn't knock at the door and just left.

Later, when she received the delivery box, she was surprised to see that she had got a refill bottle for hand soap instead of an iPhone. Following this, she registered a complaint with SkyMobile. The local carrier said that the company would investigate the matter, but the woman is still waiting for a response as the carrier hasn't given any update yet. All this suggests that the delivery person was at fault and he might have stolen the iPhone to earn some money.