Woman reveals she was fired by Google when she was still at hospital after birth of her child 

Google's recent layoffs have greatly impacted employees. While some employees claimed that they were mentally unprepared for the news, others found the way they were fired to be disrespectful. For Kate Howells, a Google employee, the best day of her life was marred with sadness when she was in the hospital bed, celebrating the birth of her child but received her termination letter. Google parted ways with close to 12,000 employees across departments.

Howells became a mother for the second time on January 19. She was still in the hospital, holding her newborn baby, when she received the devastating news that she had been laid off from her job at Google, just ten hours after giving birth. Howells was one of the 12,000 Google employees affected by the latest round of tech layoffs, which were announced on Friday. Howells was working in Google for 9.5 years.

"Laid off in labor, now that's something I never thought I'd say! Last Thursday, 1/19/23 I gave birth to my second child, Ronin Mark Watson, at 8:59 pm. On 1/20/23 at 7:05 am while in the hospital bed holding my hours-old newborn I learned that I was part of the #thegolden12K of Googlers who had been laid off. I was a Googler for 9.5 years," Howells posted on Linked.

She expressed that it was a very stressful experience for her."A very intense and emotionally confusing postpartum hospital stay. The waves of physical exhaustion and pain, hormones, adrenaline, shock, feelings of loss mixed with feelings of love for my newborn and my incredible birth and life partner Alan Watson ebbed and flowed into each other. For those 48 hours I was unable to make sense of any of it," Howells wrote.

The timing of the layoffs and the way they were handled has been a source of frustration for many of the affected employees, with some taking to social media to share their experiences using the hashtag #thegolden12k. Howells' story, in particular, highlights the lack of support and empathy given to working mothers in the tech industry. The fact that she was laid off just hours after giving birth raises important questions about the appropriateness of the timing and manner of the dismissal.

