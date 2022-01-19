Woman uses AirTag to track down lying truck driver

Have you ever hired packers and movers to help you shift places? Well, if you have, you would know how tedious the process is. An Army officer's wife in the United States was able to track mover using an AirTag, who apparently was caught lying to her about the location of the truck. The mover told the lady that the truck was four days away whereas it was only four hours away from the drop location. Now, this is the best way anybody could use an AirTag, which helps in locating items and is often misused to track people or steal cars.

As per Fox13 news, an Army family was moving to Colorado from New Jersey. However, before letting the truck leave, the Army personnel's wife hid an AirTag in her belongings to keep track of the location of the truck. Valerie McNulty narrated her experience with the shipment company on her Facebook account. She revealed that the mover was apparently with his girlfriend when he lied to her that the shipment is four days ago. In reality, the truck was only four hours away from her location in Colorado.

"A few hours later we get a call from the driver. He explained to us that he just picked up our shipment from Colorado and the soonest he would be able to deliver would be Monday. At this point he had no idea that we knew his exact location (which was only 4 hours away from us). When we brought up the fact that we knew his exact location he hung upon us," McNulty wrote.

The movers had no inkling that there was an AirTag in the truck. Soon the driver called her back and informed her that he would deliver the shipment in three days because he had to stop first in New Jersey to see his girlfriend. However, soon after realizing that he was being tracked, he promised to deliver the goods the next day. She writes that if there was no AirTag hidden in the shipment, she would have taken the driver by his word.