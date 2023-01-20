Woman uses Apple AirTag to locate pet dog swept away by floodwaters

Apple does not recommend attaching an AirTag to a dog's collar, but if not for the AirTag, this woman would never been able to find her lost dog. Her pet, an Australian shepherd named Seamus, was suddenly swept away by flood waters in California. However, he did not meet the same fate as anybody else in his position would have met, all thanks to the fire department of the city and Apple's AirTag, which helped in locating him.

As per ABC News, Seamus was out for a walk with his owner Emilie Brill when he got separated from her, and made his way to the edge of a flood control basin in San Bernardino, California, on Monday. "He got away from me and he just went down into this drainage and, you know, the water was going so fast, I think all it took was one paw in that water and he was gone," she told the news channel. Brill immediately dialed the emergency services when her dog Seamus was swept away. Within minutes, the crew was sent to rescue the pet dog.

The rescue team were informed by a man who reported that he had "heard a dog barking in the nearby channel and witnessed the dog floating down the channel," according to a statement from San Bernardino Fire.

"I saw enough of the dog to see that he was in the river moving downstream," Captain Andrew Bonhus, who spotted the doh told the news channel."[The RV facility employee said] I started running, lost sight and then heard him barking and he had made his way in from the river into that tube somehow."

It would have been difficult to locate Seamus if not for the Apple AirTag. The fire team followed the location, spotted the sewer drain, and opened it up. When the drain broke open, they saw a dog looking up at them. "Firefighters quickly made access to the dog, bringing him up the ladder to safety.After assessing the dog he seemed uninjured and in good spirits," the rescue team said. He was then handed over to his owner, Brill, who was amazed at the team's promptness and the dedication with which they located the dog.

Even though AirTag is much cheaper than the GPS kits for dogs, Apple discouraged people from using the AirTag to track people or pets because the company claims that it was meant for tracking items only and not living beings. Kaiann Drance, Apple's VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing, talked about using AirTag to track pets and kids.