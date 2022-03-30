Woman who harassed Apple CEO Tim Cook to have sex agrees to stay away for three years

US-based Julie Lee Choi allegedly harassed the Apple CEO into having sex last year but has finally agreed to stay away from the tech tycoon. She has reportedly signed a negotiation deal with Apple during an appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Tim Cook wasn't present at the proceeding that was held in San Jose, California.

Choi has agreed to stay away from Cook for the next three years. The agreement also requires her to refrain from coming within 200 yards of the Apple CEO during the next three years. Additionally, she has been prohibited from contacting Cook through any electronic means, including Twitter accounts or emails.

The woman and Apple declined to comment on the matter after the hearing.

Recap of the matter

The matter goes back to 2020 when Choi reportedly began emailing Cook begging him to have sex with her. "I can't live like this anymore," she allegedly wrote in one of the emails to Cook. "I want sex with you, please, please," she noted in another.

Even after the Apple CEO once publically said that he is a gay man, Choi wasn't bothered much and in one of her emails told Cook, "Tim, we are destined for our lives".

The company issued a temporary restraining order against her in January that stated she once attached images of handguns in her messages and insisted Cook had made her buy them. The same document also revealed that Choi had also set up some companies trying to connect her to Cook, also sometimes listing an Apple office as the headquarters.

Apple took legal action against Choi in September last year after she shared her intention to apply to become his roommate at his condominium situated in Palo Alto, California. Later in October, Choi showed up outside Cook's home and once said she could get "violent", court documents noted. In December again, Choi told Cook that she would forgive him in exchange for $500 million in cash.

A few weeks later, Apple sought its temporary restraining order in a request that contended Choi may be armed "and intends to return to Apple's CEO's residence or locate him otherwise in the near future".

The company recently disclosed to its shareholders that it paid more than $630,000 for security measures designed to protect the CEO last year.