Woman who lost her phone in sea 465 days ago finds it in working condition 



Can you expect a phone to work a year after you have lost it in the sea? Well, if it is an iPhone, you should not expect the worst. A woman from Hampshire, who lost her phone in the sea almost 465 days ago, recovered it in working condition. The phone washed up near a beach and was discovered by a dog walker. The woman had lost her iPhone 8 Plus in the sea. She, like any other person, moved on with a hope to never find the phone again, but was pleasantly surprised when the phone was recovered and that too, in working condition.





As per Yahoo News, 39-year-old Clare Atfield accidentally dropped her iPhone 8 plus after falling from her paddleboard off the coast of Havant, Hampshire, on 4 August last year. The phone was drowned within no time and she thought she would never get it back. Making an effort to recover her phone from the waves seemed futile to her. However, contrary to her beliefs, she was reunited with the phone on November 7, when it was located by a dog walker.



The iPhone 8 washed up near a beach and surprisingly the phone did not have too many scatches because it was in a case. The dog walker, who found her phone, located Claire using her mum's contact details which were on a medical card in the case.



"It's crazy that it still worked, but it works perfectly.''It had not actually even travelled that far strangely," Claire said after getting her phone back. She also revealed that she hangs her phone by a thread around her neck whenever she goes paddleboarding but on August 4, she had fallen off the board. Soon after climbing back, she realized that the phone was no longer around her neck and that she had lost it.



'I can't believe it still works. The back of the phone is completely smashed, so you would have thought water would have got in. It's mad he managed to find it," she said. Both I and the gentleman who found it were completely in shock." Although Claire has a new phone now, she was delighted to get her old phone back.



To recall, iPhone 8 has an IP68 rating but even the Apple engineers did not expect it to survive for one year under water when they curated it. It was a mere fluke so do not try immersing your iPhone into water to test it.









