Women employees at Sony allege sexism in the workplace, file lawsuit against company

Former female employees of Sony have claimed that the company discriminates against female employees. Emma Majo, a former PlayStation IT security analyst, had filed a lawsuit against the company in November alleging sexism. She has claimed in her lawsuit that she was terminated from her services after she spoke about gender bias at her workplace. Now, eight other female employees have joined the lawsuit against the company.

When Majo filed a lawsuit against Sony, the lawyers at Sony claimed that no other female employees had made similar claims. However, eight other women have now joined the lawsuit against Sony. Some of them have already left the company while some are still working there.

"When I left Sony, I told the SVP and the Director of HR Rachel Ghadban in the Rancho Bernardo office that the reason I was leaving was systemic sexism against females.The Director of HR simply said, 'I understand.' She did not ask for any more information. I had spoken with the Director of HR many times before about sexism against females," Marie Harrington, senior director of program management and chief of staff to senior VP of engineering George Cacciopo had said in a court statement. Harrington had worked at Sony for close to 17 years.

Harrington further revealed that Sony rarely considered female employees for promotion. Even during the annual review sessions, the board hardly has female employees as potentials. She revealed that only four out of seventy under review were women. Whenever females were discussed, the fact that women have family and kids to look after always cropped up.

One of the plaintiffs, upon request of anonymity, also revealed the top executives at Sony made derogatory remarks like "you just need to marry rich," and, "I find that in general, women can't take criticism," the Endgadget reports. One of the women was even sexually harassed by a senior official at Sony.

Sony is yet to react to the claims made by the employees.