Women gamers are on the rise in India, many considering gaming as career: HP

Women gamers are on the rise in India, and many even consider gaming a full-time profession, the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022 study reveals. The latest study shared internally with India Today Tech also notes that 69 per cent of surveyed individuals prefer PCs for gaming over smartphones as the former offers better processors, design, and displays. This is HP's second study covering gaming in India, though the findings are very similar to last year's report. This year, HP surveyed roughly 2000 respondents across 14 cities (Tier-1 and Tier-2). Out of 2000 (2010) respondents, 75 per cent were male, and the rest were female between the ages of 18-40 years. Respondents were a mix of PC users (60%) and mobile phone users (40 per cent).

Out of the 502 female respondents (2010), 39 per cent told HP that 'gaming can't be a career option, while 29 per cent and 27 per cent believe that gaming can be considered as a career. 5 per cent of respondents said that they are 'not sure', according to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022.

Similar to last year's study, the 2022 edition highlights that the majority of respondents prefer gaming on PCs. The report does not highlight the share of HP Omen gaming laptop owners in India. 82 per cent said that PCs offer more options to game, and 70 per cent believe that provide a better gaming experience. 57 per cent of respondents said PC allows more external peripherals.

It is highlighted that gaming is also "considered as a source" of entertainment and relaxation (92 per cent), improving mental agility (58 per cent) and socialising (52 per cent).

Speaking about the findings, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India market said in the release, "The PC gaming landscape in India offers a tremendous opportunity for the youth and we, at HP, are committed to support gamers in their journey by providing knowledge, tools, and opportunities to upskill and help them become better at their game through Omen community initiatives."

In the last few years, HP rival Asus has been launching high-end PCs and gaming smartphones under its ROG series. HP launches premium laptops under the Omen series, but we haven't seen a high-end gaming smartphone from the brand.