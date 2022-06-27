Women in the US are deleting period tracking apps from their phone, here's why

After the Supreme Court rolled back Roe vs Wade last week, women in the United States were found deleting period tracking apps from their mobile phones. Concerns are such that data from period tracking apps could be accessed by law enforcement and later investigation can be carried out on people seeking abortion services. The fear is forcing many women in the US to delete period tracking applications from their devices.

Soon after the Roe vs Wade ruling was announced, several analysts and experts warned that data collected by period tracking apps can be shared with other entities and fuel investigations into people seeking abortion services.

Since the Roe vs Wade ruling was announced, several women have taken to Twitter to share that they would delete period tracking apps like pronto, among others. Women are not just deleting these apps but also deleting their personal data completely from the platform.

One of the popular period tracking apps called Flo has in fact announced that it is working on an 'anonymous mode', which will allow women to use the apps without anyone being able to access their personal details.

Tech companies like Google, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, among others are also taking action against the Roe vs Wade ruling. In the latest email, Google noted that employees who need to undergo abortion can relocate to states that allow the procedure without any "justification".

"This is a profound change for the country that deeply affects so many of us, especially women," Google's Chief People officer Fiona Cicconi noted in the email to employees. Cicconi also said that "Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation."

Besides Google, other tech companies like Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, and more have announced plans to pay for employees to travel to get abortions if they are in states that have banned the process.

