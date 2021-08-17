Wonder Woman comes to Fortnite tomorrow with complete set of armour, weapons

Wonder Woman is joining the Justice League members on Fortnite soon. Players will be able to purchase two variants of the superhero - standard and armoured. The latter would come with a set of weapons and armour, including the Wings Glider from Wonder Woman's Golden Eagle armour.

In an update, Fortnite developer Epic Games shares that the superhero lands in Fortnite "to fight alongside fellow Justice League members." A week ago, Fortnite introduced Superman as part of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass. A related quest would also let players play with Armored Batman and Beast Boy as other DC characters.

Fortnite players will be able to purchase the Wonder Woman skin and armour in the Item Shop on August 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET. The entire armour set will include Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena's Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and two variants of Diana's Mantle Back Bling.

Though there is a way for the players to earn some of these items within the game. Epic Games has also announced the Wonder Woman Cup and the winners will be awarded the character skin and the new Back Bling.

To be held on August 18, 2021, Wonder Woman Cup will see teams of two competing in a 3-hour window for a total of 10 matches. Winners will then be decided by the top scores in each region. The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana's Mantle Back Bling. Any team that earns eight points or more will also receive the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen.

A Victory Royale in a battle royale match would fetch a team a total of 42 points. Each elimination by a team will score one point. Those getting lower ranks in a match will subsequently get lower points, with the 45th-50th being the lowest at 1 point.

Winners will receive the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana's Mantle Back Bling "before it hits the Item Shop." Though it should be noted that only players at account level 30 or above can compete for the Wonder Woman Cup. Also, players should have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account in order to compete.

Wonder Woman joins Fortnite as part of its ongoing Alien Invasion series. Earlier, the game brought in characters like Superman, Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty and some of its own characters from the previous series. A total of ten characters will be introduced in the series, with Wonder Woman being the ninth.