Wordle clone apps are available on Android and iOS app store, here is why you should avoid downloading them

After Ludo King, Wordle is the latest game that has taken the internet by storm during the coronavirus pandemic. If you are a Twitter user, then you might have seen the screenshots of this game on your timeline. This is a popular word-guessing puzzle game, which is only available on the web and it doesn't have an official app yet. This might come as a surprise to those who downloaded the clones of Wordle from Google Play Store and App Store.

When it comes to games, many people assume that the app must be available on the app stores. Some shady app developers have taken advantage of this and created a fake Wordle app. It was originally created by Josh Wardle and introduced in 2021.

In case you still haven't heard of this game, Wordle basically gives players a clean board and asks them to guess a random five-letter word. Also, for this, they get only six chances. The game does give feedback on which letters in the word were located in the right place. You also get to know that some of the letters in the word are not in correct order and are usable for a different word. You only get one puzzle per day, and a lot of users spend time solving this and sharing their victory on social media.

This is a free-to-play game as Josh Wardle asserted that it will not be monetized and users will get an ad-free experience. However, some app developers created a fake version of Wordle to capitalize on the game's success.

Zach Shakked, the developer of "Wordle - The App," also created a clone of the popular word-guessing puzzle game. This app has not only copied the concept and design of the original Wordle game, but is also charging a fee for it. Note that this is a free to play game from the original creator and Shakked is offering in-app purchase options and charging up to $30 as an annual subscription fee.

There are other developers too, but other Wordle clones are either free or charging much lower for the game. But again, these are not official apps and users should not spend money on them as this is a free game. Users are advised to always double-check any game's details before downloading any app from app stores.