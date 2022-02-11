Wordle players are losing their streaks after transfer to New York Times website, company is working on a fix

Wordle, the word puzzle that has now become an internet sensation, has shifted its digital address. Following its recent acquisition by The New York Times, the puzzle is now available on a URL owned by the publication and anyone trying to visit the old web address is now redirected to it. This migration, however, wasn't a smooth ride for many, as existing players of the game were suddenly robbed off their winning streak.

"My 44-day streak, gone," one Wordle player complained on Twitter as the web-based game marked its transition. This wasn't supposed to be the case, if everything had gone as The New York Times planned it. In its NYT Word Games and Logic FAQ page, the publication had specified that the player statistics had been "automatically transferred" to Wordle's new home on New York Times Games.

It had even laid out the contingency plans in case players found their stats skewed after the migration. The company had advised players to open the game on the same device and browser they used previously since the game data is stored locally on the web browser.

This fix, however, was quickly found to be a failure, as players losing their winning streaks tried to follow the suggestion but to no avail. Nothing they did seemed to bring back their winning streak with 100 per cent certainty. That is, no universal solution emerged for the missing data.

Soon after, NYT Games came out with a public acknowledgement of the issue, tweeting that it was aware of the matter and was investigating it. Till hours after that, users could only see the number of games they had played and their win percentage, but not their winning streak.

In a subsequent tweet that followed, NYT Games mentioned that it had managed to get a hold of the problem and was working on a fix for everyone. It did not share any more specifications on the issue but it sure followed up with a fix soon after.

In a statement given to Polygon, the team mentioned that the problem with the disappearing winning streak had been solved for players that visited the site after 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST), the time after which the company had deployed its solution. It added that it is now working to fix the issue for players that completed the puzzle before the mentioned time.

It thus seems that the winning streaks of all the players will eventually be restored. Though the thrilling ride from one URL to another certainly made Wordle users play another game for the day - find the bug on the online word puzzle.