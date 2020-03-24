Working from home? Here are the plans by Jio, Vodafone and Airtel you should check

The coronavirus outbreak in India has forced many private companies to run their operations from home. Many working professionals across the globe have been asked to work from home. Keeping this mind, telecom giants like BSNL, MTNL, and even Reliance Jio have come up with work from home plans to encourage more and more people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

However, when you start working from home there are a lot of factors that could hamper your productivity and a poor internet connection is one of them. But if your wifi connection at home conks off, you can always turn to your phone and use it as a router. So in order to use the hotspot, you also require a plan that provides great data benefits.

In this article, we would focus on Vodafone, Jio and Airtel prepaid plans that offer 3GB data per day.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is the only network operator that introduced a special work from home plan at Rs 251. The plan offers 2GB data per day for 51 days but doesn't come with calling or SMS benefits. Jio also updated some of its 4G vouchers and has doubled the data benefits.

Now coming to the 3GB per day plan, Jio has only one prepaid plan that offers 3GB data every day. The plan costs Rs 349 and has a validity of 28 days only. It comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. This plan by Jio can help you carry out your work smoothly for eight hours without any interruption. However, if your work involves downloading heavy files, you should not try converting your phone into a router.

Vodafone

Interestingly Vodafone too has only one dedicated prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day. The plan costs slightly more Rs 398 and offers 100SMSes data per day. It provides unlimited calling benefits and it is valid only for 28 days. However, Vodafone had introduced a double data benefits scheme under which three Vodafone prepaid packs now offer 3GB data per day. The plans Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 earlier offered 1.5GB data.

Airtel

Airtel prepaid plan offering 3GB data per day costs as much as the Vodafone prepaid plan offering Rs 3GB data. The plan is available for Rs 398 and offers 100SMSes, unlimited calling benefits and it is valid for only Rs 28 days.