World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021: Here is the list of top teams to compete in the India Group stage

World Esports Cup 2021 is the epitome of Free Fire esports in the South Asian region. Top teams from India, Pakistan, and Nepal are coming together to fight for glory as well as for a humongous prize pool of 75,00,000. The invitational qualifiers stage was recently completed and each region now moves ahead to its group stage. India will be the first region to conduct its group stage with the top 24 teams qualifying from two different streams and the first day begins today.

WEC 2021 had an open-for-all qualifiers stage along with the invitational qualifiers. The top twelve teams from each half will be mixed together at the group stage. Here is the list of the top 12 teams that made their way to the India Group Stage via the invitational qualifiers route:

UG Empire

We are Gamers

Assassins ARMY

Sixth Sense

Head Hunters

Orangutan Elite

Blind Esports

Insane Esports

Helping Gamer

TGB

GodLike Esports

Rasmic Raaz Esports

The invitational qualifiers for the Indian region were full of upsets and miracles as the fan-favorite teams were unable to make their way out of the groups and underdogs made a name for themselves by defeating the prevalent dynasties. The WEC 2021 India Group Stage day one begins today and the following teams from the open qualifiers will be playing to showcase their talent on the first day:

CE

TG Tycoons

Team Avatar07

Arrow Esports

TSM FTX

Total Gaming

Desi Gamers

Aura Gaming

The Looserz

Stone Crushers

Zaid Afsar

Yakuza Seniors

World Esports Cup 2021 is sponsored by Infinix Mobile as the title sponsor. This tournament is currently creating strides in the Indian esports industry and setting the bar higher in terms of production and competition. The hosts have also signed Bollywood star Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador of this tournament.

Free Fire enthusiasts watching this event also have an exciting opportunity to earn tons of diamonds by tuning in to the daily diamond giveaways hosted on India Today Gaming social media handles.