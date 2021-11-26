World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 India Invitational Day 2 livestream set for today; here are the Day 1 results

The first day for the World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 India Invitational stage concluded yesterday. At the end of a gruelling day of some intense competition, we got the top two teams that made their way to the next stage. The first two teams to qualify to reach the India group stage are UG Empire, and We are Gamers. Looking at the points table, UG Empire managed to score a total of 71 points while We are Gamers scored 54 points. Both the teams showcased their talent across four different maps on the first day. As the day concluded, India Today Gaming is all set for the Day 2 of the India Invitational live stream. Let's see how Free Fire and esports fans can catch the World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 country invitational round love here.

World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 India Invitational Day 2 live stream details

Similar to the first day, WEC 2021 India Invitational Day 2 live stream is available on YouTube and Facebook. Interested players can head to the official accounts of India Today Gaming on YouTube and Facebook. In addition to this, the tournament will also start streaming on India Today and AajTak. As the matches go on, it is worth noting that the registrations for interested Free Fire teams from India are still open. The registration window is set to close on November 27, 2021. Teams from Pakistan and Nepal can continue to register till the first week of December.

WEC is the first international Free Fire tournament between India, Pakistan, and Nepal from India Today Gaming. It is also the second tournament from the esports and gaming division of India Today Group. The tournament has signed Infinix Mobile as the title sponsor and Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff as the ambassador for its first edition.

World Esports Cup also offers Free Fire teams to represent their country and showcase their talent on the international stage. Beyond this, the tournament also features a total prize pool worth Rs. 75 lakhs. Teams will need to compete across multiple rounds to make their way to the Grand Finals stage for WEC 2021.