World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers Day 2 results out; Here is the Day 3 live stream schedule

World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 is the first and largest Free Fire tournament between India, Pakistan and Nepal. The Invitational Qualifiers for Indian region concluded a few days ago with top two teams from each group making it to the League Stage. WEC 2021 Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers have now begun and the first two days are completed as well.

Top four teams from each group will be qualifying to the league stage for the Pakistan region. Free Fire enthusiasts witnessed a fierce battle on the second day with team Cartoon Network dominating others and leading the charts by a substantial amount.

Here are the teams that qualified to league stage of WEC 2021 Pakistan Region from the Group 2:

CARTOON NETWORK - 81 Points

THE GUARDIANS - 77 Points

LEGEND STYLE ES - 76 Points

TEAM LEGACY - 58 Points

Team Cartoon Network obliterated their competition by consistently securing a good number of points in each match and ultimately claiming the number one spot. This trend was followed by The Guardians and Legend Stye ES as well, with the former team leading by a single point. Team Legacy was the fourth team to qualify from group two.

Here is how to watch the World Esports Cup (WEC) Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers Day 3 Livestream

After the crazy battle of day two, the invitational qualifiers for Pakistan region moves to its day three with the last group competing for the final four slots. The list of teams playing on the third day of WEC 2021 Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers is as follows:

Team Hotshot

NO Chance

EAGLE GANG

TEAM OFF

Pirates ES

WG GHAZI ES

Men In Black

PRG GAMING

TEAM X

D60 GAMING

FTR ESPORTS

UA ARMY

WEC 2021 Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers will go live at 2:30 PM IST (or 2:00 PM PT.) and viewers can watch the action by visiting the India Today Gaming YouTube channel or Facebook page. Viewers have an option to watch this tournament in Urdu, Hindi or English. You can watch in your preferred language by clicking any of the following links:

Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers Urdu Livestream

Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers Hindi Livestream

Pakistan Invitational Qualifiers English Livestream

India Today Gaming is also hosting a grand giveaway of 15,00,000 diamonds and viewers can participate in it by watching the tournament and following further guidelines. The social media handles also host a Q&A session with diamonds at stake so follow India Today Gaming on Instagram and Facebook to get free drops on a regular basis.

Free Fire enthusiasts can enjoy the remainder of this tournament by tuning in to the India Today Gaming YouTube Channel and Facebook page. India Today Gaming has singed Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff as the tournament ambassador along with Infinix Mobile as the title sponsor. The smartphone maker made its return as the title sponsor just weeks after the conclusion of ESPL 2021.