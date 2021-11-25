World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 registration window expanded; tournament starts today

India Today Gaming, the gaming and esports division of India Today Group, has extended the registration window for World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021. The registrations for the India leg of the tournament will go on till November 27, 2021. Beyond this, the registrations for the Pakistan and Nepal leg will continue as of now. As previously announced, World Esports Cup is the second tournament this year from India Today Gaming. India Today Gaming organized Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 in the first half of the year. WEC is one of the most anticipated Free Fire tournaments for Free Fire fans in the South Asian hemisphere. The tournament offers the top teams from India, Pakistan, and Nepal to represent their country and then compete for the top spot.

World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 tournament details and more

WEC will follow a league format, and it has been divided in multiple rounds. The first round is known as the country invitational qualifiers where invited teams will compete for the top spots across several groups. In addition to this, WEC will also include qualifiers for the teams that have signed up for the tournament in the background. The top teams from both these segments will compete to reach the country finals. Once in the country finals, these teams will need to compete for the final four slots to compete in the WEC grand-finals.

In addition to the opportunity to represent ones country on the international stage, WEC will also feature a prize pool worth Rs. 75 lakhs. India Today Gaming has also signed up Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff as the ambassador for the first edition of WEC. Infinix Mobiles makes a return as the title sponsor for WEC 2021 after ESPL 2021. It is worth nothing that it is the first international tournament from India Today Gaming. The tournament will span over a period of three months and players can head to the Instagram handle, Facebook, or Discord server of India Today Gaming to find all the latest updates. The tournament live stream will be available on official YouTube, and Facebook accounts of the organizer.

Looking back, ESPL 2021 was the first franchise-based tournament for Free Fire in the world. As part of the tournament, the top Free Fire teams from across the country competed against each other to represent one of the eight franchise teams.