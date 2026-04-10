‘Wrongdoers must be held accountable,’ says Florida AG as probe hits OpenAI amid IPO plans

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier released a video on the social media platform X, accusing OpenAI’s ChatGPT of conducting several misconducts. The state has launched an investigation into OpenAI and its chatbot ChatGPT amid the company’s plans for going public this year, and soon could be valued at up to $1 trillion.

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In the video, Uthmeier raised concerns about OpenAI’s data and AI technology, which could potentially end up in the hands of U.S. enemies, such as the “Chinese government.” He also talked about ChatGPT’s massive 900 million weekly user base, highlighting its influence on American citizens.

Also read: OpenAI IPO strategy to include retail investors, says CFO Sarah Friar

Uthmeier outlined some serious allegations over OpenAI and ChatGPT, saying that it is linked to harmful or illegal activities, including criminal behaviour, child sexual abuse, and encouraging suicide or self-harm.

“We've also learned that ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in the recent Maskell shooting at Florida State University that tragically took two lives,” he added.

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Highlighting the government support for technological advances, Uthmeier stated that AI should not “lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise. As big tech rolls out these technologies, they should not, they cannot put our safety and security at risk.”

In the X post caption, Uthmeier said, “Wrongdoers must be held accountable.”

Also read: Why OpenAI IPO may not happen in 2026 as CFO Sarah Friar flags financial risks

The legal notices or subpoenas will soon be sent to OpenAI as part of an investigation. Uthmeier also urged urging Florida lawmakers to create laws or protections to keep children safe from potential risks linked to AI, and to give more power to the Attorney General’s office so it can take action against these issues.

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These claims come amid OpenAI’s plans for an initial public offering (IPO). It also made $122 billion in the last funding round, and now it is valued at $852 billion. On the other hand, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar raises concerns over its IPO timeline and its massive spending to build AI infrastructure.