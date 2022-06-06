WWDC 2022: Apple launched MacBook Air, MacBook Pro with M2 chip

At the company's developers conference WWDC 2022, Apple made some key hardware announcements. The company unveiled the much anticipated MacBook Air with a durable unibody design, fast charging support out of the box, notched display, and the M2 chipset that succeeds the M1 chip announced last year. The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced the launch of the new MacBook Pro model with the M2 chip and a 13-inch display.

The MacBook Air M2 starts at $1199 and will be available from July. The M1-based Air will continue to be available for $999, Apple confirmed during the event. The MacBook Pro M2 version comes at a price starting at $ 1299.

MacBook Air with M2 chip

The MacBook Air 2022 takes design cues from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It includes MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack and comes in four vibrant colours - silver, space grey, and starlight and midnight.

The 2022 MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch display with slimmer bezels all around and 500 nits of peak brightness. Apple claims that the MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset is around 40 per cent faster than the previous version.

The all-new MacBook Air also comes with support for a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, new mics and speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Additionally, with the new model of the MacBook Air, Apple is offering a new power adapter that features two USB-C ports and allows quick charge to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

developing story...