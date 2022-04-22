WWDC 2022 leak suggests M2 MacBook Air, M2 Mac mini are coming

Apple WWDC 2022 is happening on June 6 and rumours suggest that it may not focus on just new software. A big round of leaks has hinted that this year's developers' conference may see the launch of hardware products. Bloomberg has time and again said that the new MacBook Air along with one more Mac product will arrive in June. Now, a fresh report corroborates that, saying that the Mac mini upgrade with an M2 chip will tag along.

A credible tipster who goes by LeaksApplePro has reported that Apple will launch the M2-powered MacBook Air and Mac mini at the upcoming WWDC 2022. If the leak is true, this year's WWDC is when we will finally see the new M2 chip for the first time. Apple has reportedly been working on the M2 chip for a long time and it will be introduced as a successor to the M1 chipset.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple's redesigned MacBook Air may see the light of day at WWDC 2022 in June, but whether or not the Mac mini will arrive remained unclear. Anyway, Apple is poised to launch a wide range of Mac products in what could be the company's biggest year in terms of launches. Apple has already launched two Mac products this year so far, so it would not be surprising to see the launch of two more Macs at what is primarily Apple's software event.

Ahead of this leak, it was reported that Apple is testing at least nine new Macs with different versions of the M2 processor to target different types of consumers. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said there is a MacBook Air, an entry-level MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini being tested with the vanilla variant of the M2 chip, while some other devices, such as a high-end MacBook Pro, an iMac Pro, and even an upgraded Mac mini with superior models of the M2 chip are in testing. It is not clear if all these Macs will arrive within this year, but if past rumours are anything to go by, the MacBook Air and the Mac mini with the standard M2 chip are at least coming.

The M2 chip is expected to bring significant improvements in performance and graphics handling over the first-generation M1 chip. There may be the standard M2, an M2 Pro, an M2 Max, and a counterpart for the M1 Ultra, which is exclusive to the Mac Studio desktop. With M2, Apple will progress further in its bid to make a complete transition from Intel chipsets as the company looks to minimise — and gradually end — its dependency on Intel.