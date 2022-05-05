WWDC 2022 on June 6: iOS 16, macOS 13, what else to expect from the Apple event

WWDC 2022 will be hosted virtually on June 6. The Apple event, which is primarily hosted for the developers' community, will last till June 10, when the iPhone 13 maker will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple will also give developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create new apps and interactive experiences.

When and where to watch WWDC 2022

The WWDC 2022 will be held virtually for everyone. Apple will also start accepting requests for in-person attendance starting May 9 for those who are a part of Apple's Developer and Enterprise Developer Program.

Those selected will be able to attend the Apple event in person while following the latest health guidelines. Those not selected can attend the event virtually. The WWDC 2022 live stream will be hosted on Apple's Events page, YouTube channel and Apple TV app.

WWDC 2022: What to expect

At the WWDC 2022 developer event, Apple will showcase its latest software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The company will unveil iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16

The upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 update for the iPhone and iPad is likely an iterative upgrade with most changes set to take place under the hood. Apple is unlikely to make any major design changes to the UI. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently claimed that iOS 16 will bring significant improvements to notifications. However, details about the same were not revealed.

The upcoming iOS 16 update will also bring some improvements to the Health app. Apple is said to be developing a new medicine management tool that will let users scan their pill bottles into the app. Some new women-specific health features will also be introduced in the iOS 16 Health App. For iPadOS 16, Apple might make some improvements to the multitasking interface for the iPad.

macOS 13

There is very little known about macOS 13 ahead of its release. As per reports, the upcoming macOS update is being internally codenamed Rome. Apple might officially name it macOS Mammoth. In terms of improvements, the new macOS 13 could introduce revamped notifications. Reports suggest that Apple will let users set widgets anywhere on the home screen. We can also expect improvements in Universal Control, which was released recently for the Mac and iPad.

MacBook and Mac machines released after 2015 might get support for macOS 13. Apple will announce the list of eligible devices for macOS 13 at the time of the official rollout.

tvOS 16, watchOS 9

There is close to nothing known about tvOS 16 at the time of writing this. Regarding watchOS 9, Apple is said to introduce a new power-saving mode that will significantly reduce battery consumption. Contrary to the current Power Reserve Mode, the new power-saving mode will let Apple Watch users use apps and features while cutting down on battery consumption. Apple is also expected to introduce new types of workout modes with watchOS 9.

When will the updates roll out?

Apple will release iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and macOS 13 in beta for developers soon after WWDC 2022. The public beta updates could be available for download a couple of months after WWDC 2022. Apple is expected to release stable updates following the iPhone 14 launch event in September 2022.