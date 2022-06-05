WWDC 2022: Where to watch the live-stream, new iOS 16 features and everything else we know

WWDC 2022 kicks off on June 6 when Apple will announce the next version of software updates for its iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. At the annual developer Apple event, the company will announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and more. Apple is also rumoured to launch the new MacBook Air M2, which will launch as a successor to the MacBook Air M1 launched in 2020.

Ahead of the upcoming Apple event, here is everything you need to know about iOS 16, macOS 13, WWDC 2022 live-stream details, and more.

WWDC 2022: Where to watch the iOS 16 launch event

Apple will host the WWDC 2022 event live from Apple Park in California. The company will host its event virtually as well for viewers around the globe. Interested viewers can watch WWDC 2022 live on Apple's website. Alternatively, users can also watch the event on Apple's YouTube channel or the Apple TV app.

iOS 16

Apple will announce some of the new iOS 16 features at WWDC 2022. According to reports, not a lot will change when it comes to design. Apple is said to make some changes to the Notifications and Messages app.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iOS 16 app will introduce some new Messages features that will offer more of a "social media-like functionality." Gurman also stated that these features will majorly revolve around audio messages.

According to Gurman, the notifications tab is also said to get some "significant improvements". However, not much is known about the same.

In addition to this, it is rumoured that the lock screen will get an overhaul. Apple could introduce new wallpapers with some smart widget-like features. The new feature is apparently codenamed "InfoShack" and includes multiple widgets in a huge block. Unlike Smart Stack, users will not be required to swipe up or down to switch between widgets. Instead, the larger block will let you see multiple widgets at once. The rumour mill also claims that InfoShack will include some of the Control Centre options like Flashlight, Apple TV remote, etc.

Apple might also announce some new Health app features in iOS 16. The new update will introduce a new medicine management tool, which will let users scan their pill bottles into the Health app.

iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 will include most of the new iOS 16 features. In addition to this, the iPad software is said to include a new multitasking feature. Reports also suggest that iPadOS 16 will give users the option to resize app windows, letting them run multiple apps simultaneously.

macOS 13

Not much is known about the macOS 13 features. A few reports suggest that the System Preferences will get an overhaul, which will be more in line with the iPhone and iPad Settings interface.

Apple is also said to make some design changes to its native apps, like Safari, Messages, Mail, etc. Apple is rumoured to name macOS 13 as macOS Mammoth.

watchOS 9

While watchOS 9 will not be a major update, it will certainly include some new features, according to reports. Of course, there will be new watch faces. Apple is also said to include a new Low Power Mode, which will allow users to have access to apps and features while consuming less power. There will be support for new workout modes as well.

MacBook Air M2

The showstopper product (and possibly the only hardware product) rumoured to launch at WWDC 2022 is the MacBook Air M2. Gurman claimed that Apple is likely to launch the MacBook Air M2 at the iOS 16 event. However, the new MacBook Air M2 will not launch in multiple colour options as rumoured. The laptop is also said to come with a new design, similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Regarding the specs, the Apple laptop will come with a 13-inch display with support for 2,560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is expected to feature a Thunderbolt 3 port as well as a Touch ID for easier logins and secure online payments. The new M2 chip will come with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores.

There is a slim chance that Apple will tease the new Mac Pro, which is confirmed to launch sometime in 2022. However, there is no word on the exact launch date. The new Mac Pro will come with a more powerful version of the M1 Ultra found in the MacBook Pro 16-inch models.