On April 1, Elon Musk’s microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) created mass confusion as many on the app claimed the platform had removed its copy video link" feature. The move created speculations as users flooded the timeline with memes and complaints, fearing a new era of platform restrictions or sudden UI changes was underway.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On X, many users also started speculating that the removal of the feature was intentional, and that it was only targeted at specific types of content. On the other hand, several users also reported inconsistencies, with several confirming that the feature remained unaffected on their devices.

You can no longer copy the link of a video anymore on X pic.twitter.com/gfxCbYsBdr — sachin. (@sachinyadav699) April 2, 2026

You can still copy the link of any video on X!!



All the other accounts are just doing engagement farming! — ARS (@Papaji200) April 2, 2026

Finally, X users got clarity about X removing the ability to copy video links, and that it was not real. The USA News later revealed that it was an April Fools’ prank. The whole “X video link issue” prank wasn’t random, and it was intended to boost engagement for multiple accounts, rather than bring a platform update. Several accounts posted about it and got huge visibility, with some posts reaching millions of views.

Advertisement

Therefore, the copy video link feature continues to work as expected. Users simply need to click on the share button and select “Copy Link” to share the video. In addition, users can also use the right-click functionality to share across the web and app.

While it turns out to be a prank, it showcases how quickly misinformation starts to spread online and how quickly people start to anticipate and confuse speculation with actual platform changes.