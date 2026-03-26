xAI makes Grok affordable with new SuperGrok Lite plan: Check price and what it offers

Elon Musk’s xAI expands accessibility of its Grok AI tool by introducing an entry-level subscription plan called “SuperGrok Lite.” Musk shared a screenshot as an X post, revealing the price and features available to users. With a new affordable plan, Grok AI users can access basic AI-powered creation tools, which were previously limited in the free-tier option.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the SuperGrok Lite plan

According to Musk’s shared screenshot, the new SuperGrok Lite plan is priced at $10, which is approximately Rs 830, per month. This makes it even cheaper than the SuperGrok subscription model, which is priced at $30 per month.

The pricing strategy shows that xAI is targeting entry-level users such as newcomers and creators seeking a balance between affordability and enhanced features.

SuperGrok Lite plan features

The SuperGrok Lite plan is said to offer “basic creation” tools, including base-level AI image and video generation with limited usage. However, the screenshot does not reveal the exact limitation. The list further reveals that users will be able to generate 480p resolution videos, with a time duration of up to 6 seconds.

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The subscription plan will also provide 2x longer Grok chat sessions compared to the free tier. Lastly, users will also gain access to 1 AI agent. Therefore, the new subscription plan targets light users and is perfect for users who desire premium capabilities but do not want to spend a higher amount for premium plans.

SuperGrok Lite availability

The SuperGrok Lite plan is currently in the testing phase and is available to only selected users. The company is expected to roll out the plan later this year globally. Hence, to confirm the India pricing, we may have to wait a couple of months.