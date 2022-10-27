Xbox chief Phil Spencer slams metaverse, says it is a poorly built video game

Xbox chief and a senior Apple executive appear to be sceptical about the metaverse. At a WSJ Tech Live conference, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that metaverse feels like "a poorly built video game". On the other hand, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak said that he would "never use" the word metaverse. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who sees the metaverse as the future of tech, is still bullish about the concept. During his Q3 earnings call, he said that the metaverse is "going to be a very important thing".

Since Facebook rebranded the parent company to Meta as a testament to its focus on the metaverse, the concept still remains vague. It essentially aims to be a common virtual place where people can do much more than interact and build an online world. In some ways, it feels like an extension of an open-world video game; however, game developers largely remain unconvinced. The Xbox chief added. "For me, building a metaverse that looks like a meeting room... I just find that's not where I want to spend most of my time".

That does not mean there's no future for metaverse, and Spencer adds that developments are at an early stage. However, he notes that some Metaverse concepts are "going to end up looking a lot more like video games".

Also at the WSJ's conference, Apple executive Greg Joswiak took a dig at metaverse and said it's a word he would never use. Senior Apple executive Craig Federighi, who was next to Joswiak, did not offer his views, but agreeing to his colleague's remarks, said he's "good with that".

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg addressed concerns related to his investment, and said, "People will look back a decade from now and talk about the importance of the work being done here." Meta's Reality Labs division, which is overseeing his metaverse project, continued to make losses. In Q32022, Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion and $9.4 billion this year so far. Meta says the division will operate under losses next year, though eventually grow year-over-year.