Xbox Series S available for as low as Rs 25,990 at Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live for those who have Plus membership and the deals will be available for everyone Starting September 23. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on several popular phones and other devices. But, customers who have been waiting for Diwali sales to buy a gaming console at a low price, this is the right time to get it.

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is selling on Flipkart at a very low price. It is currently listed with a price tag of Rs 25,990. It was originally announced for a starting price of Rs 34,990. So, the platform is offering a flat discount of Rs 9,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This price is for the 512GB storage model.

If you don't have the Flipkart Plus membership, then don't worry as you will be able to buy this gaming console at the same price on September 23 as well. The sale event will continue until the end of the month. At the moment, there is no discount offer on Xbox Series X variant, and it is currently on sale for Rs 52,999. As for the bank offers on the Xbox Series S, there is a Rs 750 off on ICICI bank credit card, which is on EMI transactions.

Those who are wondering if there is any discount offer on Sony's PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, then the answer to this question is no. Both versions are out of stock on Flipkart and Amazon. Both the devices would be made available next week, as per some reports. People will always find it hard to purchase a PlayStation or Xbox series X version, considering they are most of the time of out stock.

I would say the Xbox Series S doesn't have high-end features like the more expensive Xbox series X, but it is adequate for average gamers. The good thing is people can get it at a pretty low price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.