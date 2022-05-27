Xbox Series S selling at about Rs 5,000 off in a limited-period deal

Xbox Series S is now available at a cheaper price. Flipkart is selling the affordable Xbox console, which was launched in India alongside the top-end Xbox Series X, for around Rs 5,000 less right now. At the time of writing, the price of the Xbox Series S 512GB was Rs 29,999. Microsoft launched the Xbox Series S in 2020 for a price of Rs 34,990 and it has been available in limited stocks since then. Even now, the stocks are limited, so if you are planning to buy the Xbox Series S, you should hurry up.

To get the deal, search for Xbox Series S on Flipkart and navigate to the listing where it is just the console and the controller mentioned (you will also see game bundles but their price will be higher). The listing for the Xbox Series S console and controller might show you a price of Rs 31,990, but this is not the lowest price. A different seller has listed Rs 29,999 as the price of the Xbox Series S, meaning you can get the console and the controller for around Rs 5,000 less. But the caveat here is that this seller's delivery estimate is 9-12 days, whereas other sellers claim the order will be ready to ship in 5-8 days.

Unless you are impatiently waiting to get your hands on the Xbox Series S, this is a good deal, but it can be better. If you have an ICICI Bank card, you can get an additional discount of Rs 500, which means the effective price will be Rs 29,499. That is the lowest online price you would probably pay for the Xbox Series S right now.