Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE now receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update: What's new

It has been reported that Xiaomi's new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE phone is now receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in India, Turkey, and other countries where it is available for download. The update has been released in a staged manner via the over-the-air method and will reach all the units in a few days.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was launched in India in September this year and has received the latest MIUI update in less than three months. The handset now becomes eligible to get the MIUI 13, firmware which will go official later this month.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced is basically a finishing touch to the MIUI 12.5 version, Xiaomi has been prioritising optimisation. The update has now made it to most of the eligible devices, but its performance boost has been minimal.

The new OS update improves fluidity during usage drastically thanks to the new algorithm which dynamically allocates system resources based upon specific scenes; meaning everything runs smoother than ever before when using your phone for anything at all: playing games or watching videos.

Here is the complete change-log for Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition:

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

To manually check for the update you can head over to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features an IP53 rating, a left-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the handset features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As far as the camera module is concerned, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The device also sports a 20-megapixel front selfie camera.