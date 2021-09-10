Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price tipped to be under Rs 25,000, will take on Realme GT Master Edition

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE which is tipped to launch later this week might be priced less than Rs 25,000 and undercut its closest competitor Realme GT Master Edition. Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the smartphone but, it is believed to be launching within this month. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has told 91Mobiles that the new Xiaomi smartphone will be priced around Rs 23,000 to Rs 24,000, making it slightly more expensive than the Mi 11 Lite 4G variant but, more affordable than the Realme GT Master Edition which comes with the same processor.

Xiaomi had introduced both 4G and 5G variants of the Mi 11 Lite earlier this year but, only the 4G variant was introduced in India. Back then, Xiaomi had said that it will still launch the 5G variant if the demand picks up. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE seems to be a completely new model where NE stands for New Edition. However, it may borrow most of its features from the original 5G variant of the phone.

The tipster is confident that Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price will be less than Rs 25,000. At least one variant of the phone should pass the claim. Xiaomi had launched the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite at Rs 21,999 but, even it has been selling for less during sale and with discounts. Earlier, there were also reports suggesting that the 4G variant might be discontinued with the introduction of the 5G model but, that seems unlikely now.

Most specifications and features of the NE variant should be similar as the 5G variant which was launched earlier. It may feature a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

It is reported to come in a single Black colour option. The front camera is believed to be inside a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top left corner of the screen.

The only change compared to the global variant of the phone can be the processor. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC which was recently used on the Realme GT Master Edition as well. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G China model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC. The device is believed to come with 128GB of internal storage.