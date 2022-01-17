Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is selling at Rs 20,499 but is it worth buying over Xiaomi 11i?

Xiaomi is hosting a Republic Day sale on its official website during which a number of smartphones and other gadgets are available with offers and discounts. One offer that should catch your eyes (it did ours) is the discount on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The smartphone was launched late last year at a starting price of Rs 26,999. However, it is available for Rs 20,499 during the ongoing Xiaomi sale.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at the time of launch while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model cost Rs 28,999.

The latest discount on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a mix of bank offers and other deals. The customers can get a discount of Rs 4,500 by making the purchase using Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. Additionally, they can get an extra Rs 1,000 by simply making a prepaid purchase and Rs 500 off with Reward Mi coupon.

The phone already has a lot of competition in the market in the form of iQOO Z5, Realme GT Master Edition and OnePlus Nord 2. The discount definitely makes the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G an attractive proposition but, things are a little more complicated than what they may seem like.

Only last week, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in the country. It's the vanilla Xiaomi 11i that comes really close to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and provides an exciting alternative. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant but, can be bought for as less as Rs 20,999 - only Rs 500 more than the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

That's because Xiaomi has announced a Rs 2,000 discount on State Bank of India credit cards and EMI payments. There is additional Rs 1,500 off on all prepaid transactions. Additionally, there is a Rs 500 off on Reward with Mi Coupon.

Which is a better buy?

Both the smartphones clearly target different set of customers. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is ideal for those who prefer a slim and lightweight smartphone with a great display. The phone weighs only 158 grams. It has a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The panel supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Xiaomi 11i comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display but is equipped with an 8-bit panel. While the Xiaomi 11i comes with a 10-bit panel that supports Dolby Vision on Netflix and is also HDR 10+ certified. It is by far the best smartphone to consume content at this price point.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 11i makes for a good choice for anyone who values fast charging. The smartphone has a significantly bigger 5160mAh battery against the 4250mAh battery pack on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. It also supports 67W fast charging against the 33W charging support on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.