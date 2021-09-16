Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launch on September 29: Key specifications, features, and expected India price

Xiaomi just introduced three new smartphones, including Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G globally. And now the countdown for the India launch has begun, as the brand has confirmed it to take place on Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch for September 29. This new smartphone joins the two existing smartphones Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Mi Lite 4G. It follows the same design language as the other 11 Lite series smartphones. There's a square module on the rear with triple cameras, whereas the front features a punch-hole display. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is fairly slim and lightweight, measuring 6.81 millimetres in thickness and 158gms in weight.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the smartphone features a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz. This is a 1080p display with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision certification. A Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset powers the smartphone. This is further paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G gets 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies in terms of cameras.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Key specs and features

--The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has been launched globally and will arrive in India this month itself. The brand just created a dedicated microsite for the launch of this new smartphone which is set to take place on September 29.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launch teased

--Xiaomi has stuck to the same design as the other Mi 11 Lite devices for the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. It has a rounded square camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash on the rear. Whereas on the front, it gets a flat panel with a punch-hole display. As the name suggests, this is a lightweight and slim device measuring 6.81 millimetres in thickness and 158gms in weight.

--Now, talking about the hardware, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G sports a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh. This is a 10-bit 1080p display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is further paired with up to 8GB lLPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. While on the front, it sports a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. The rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos. Additional camera features include Timed burst, AI SkyScaping, One-click AI cinema, 8 cinematic video filters and Time-lapse video.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G colour options

--Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Other than that, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint for authentication and a dual speaker setup. Finally, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G brings connectivity options like NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and more.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India launch

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India price (expected)

The base variant of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is made available at a starting price of EUR 349 (Rs. 30,300 roughly). Whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant go EUR 399 (Rs. 34,600 roughly). There's also an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model whose official pricing is yet to be revealed. As far as Indian pricing is concerned, it could be priced slightly lower than its global counterparts.