Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launch today: Livestream, price in india, features, specifications and more

Xiaomi is set to launch its new mid-premium smartphone in India on Wednesday afternoon. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was launched globally earlier this month and will be introduced in the country during an online event. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G will be an upgrade on the Mi 11 Lite which was introduced earlier this year. As the name suggests, it comes with 5G connectivity support. Xiaomi had introduced the Mi 11 Lite in both 4G and 5G models in March but, only the 4G variant was introduced in India.

This will also be Xiaomi's very first smartphone in India after leaving the Mi branding. The new smartphone also has similar specifications as the Mi 11 Lite but comes with a different Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Ahead of the launch, here is what you need to know about the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price, features, specifications and more.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launch livestream

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launch event will start at 12 noon on September 29. As mentioned before, it will be an online event. The livestream of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available on company's official YouTube channel, website and social media handles. You can also check out the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price, features and other details on India Today Tech after the launch event.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will sit above Mi 11 Lite 4G variant. The latter was introduced at a starting price of Rs 21,999 in the country. Xiaomi is already selling the Mi 11X at Rs 29,999. So, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is likely to be positioned between these two devices. It may cost over Rs 25,000 in the Indian market for the base variant.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Features and specifications

Since the smartphone has already launched in global markets, we know about most of its specifications and features. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a support of up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification. Xiaomi claims that this is the slimmest 5G smartphone ever at 6.8mm. The phone weighs just 158 grams.

The new Xiaomi smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The handset might come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture along, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature 12 5G bands in India.