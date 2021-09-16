Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launching in India on September 29

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its new affordable premium smartphone Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India on September 29. The phone was introduced globally on Wednesday evening and the smartphone maker took to its official social media handles to confirm the India launch. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is an upgrade on this year's Mi 11 Lite but, gets a new name after the company decided to drop Mi branding entirely.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Lite globally in March. It had launched both the 5G and 4G variants globally but, only the 4G variant was introduced in India. Xiaomi had said that it will also launch the 5G variant in the country if the demand picks up. However, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a different processor than the original Mi 11 Lite.

Since the phone has already launched globally, we already know its features and specifications. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a 6.55-inch, full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, with choices for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel telephoto and macro unit. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel camera in a corner drill-hole slot. It has a side power button mounted fingerprint sensor and offers a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Overall, the smartphone looks very similar to the original Mi 11 Lite and will focus largely on the design and in-hand experience. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi makes any changes to the Indian variant of the device. We should expect to hear more on it as the launch nears.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price is starts at EUR 369 (around Rs 32,000). It is available in Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White colour options.

Xiaomi is already selling the Mi 11X at the same price in India so it won't be surprising if the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE costs less than Rs 30,000 in the country. It should compete with the OnePlus Nord 2 and Realme GT Master Edition.