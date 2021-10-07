Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G review in five points: Should you buy for Rs 26,999?

Xiaomi has always focused on providing powerful hardware at an affordable price. We saw a shift in strategy earlier this year with the Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone targets users who want a good in-hand feel and an overall comfortable experience over everything else. It turned out to be a hit. Now, we have the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G which carries forward the same philosophy of a light and slim smartphone but, also brings the additional 5G connectivity and a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

This puts the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in direct competition with the iQOO Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition both pack the same chipset. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 28,999. Xiaomi has also introduced some confusing offers that further bring down the effective cost.

While I have already reviewed the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in detail on India Today Tech, here are five points you must know, if you are planning to buy this mid-premium smartphone.

Point 1 The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G doesn't offer anything new in terms of design. It looks very similar to the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite which was launched in India. It also comes in the same colour variants - Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue. Xiaomi has added a fourth Diamond Dazzle colour. However, it delivers on Xiaomi's promise of a slim and light smartphone. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is only 6.81mm thick and weighs just 158 grams. Both the measurements are quite impressive for the time.

Point 2 While the smartphone gives you a great in-hand feel, it is also broader than usual smartphones. You can see in the image below that the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is definitely wider than the OnePlus Nord 2. It makes the phone difficult to grip at times. This is subjective though and a lot of people may still find it easy to use. Of course, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on this smartphone. That's the first thing smartphone makers ditch to make a phone slim. Thankfully, you get a type-C to 3.5mm headphone connector within the retail box.

Point 3 One solid reason to spend on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G should be its display. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The panel supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Xiaomi has also given support for Dolby Vision on Netflix. This is an upgrade to the Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone is also HDR 10+ certified.

The display is better than what you get at this price point. It has smooth motions, vibrant colors and deep blacks. The visuals look good on the phone and make it ideal for streaming content. The screen gets ample bright for daily usage. The multimedia experience is further lifted by the stereo speakers used by Xiaomi. They are not as loud as the speakers found on flagship smartphones but, offer an immersive experience.

Point 4 - The triple rear camera system on the smartphone includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel tele macro shooter. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The camera performance is decent and largely what you expect from a mid-premium smartphone with nothing out-of-the-box.

The main sensor captures good close-up and wide shots with ample detail and sharpness. The colours are largely true and look vibrant on the display. The skin tones aren't great though! They tend to be warmer than expected on most occasions. The telephoto macro camera is superb and lowlight shots are passable as long as they have a light source around them. You can check the camera samples and detailed verdict in our Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G review.

Point 5 - The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the latest to pack the Snapdragon 778G SoC. This chip also powers the iQOO Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition. One of its key aspects is the 5G connectivity, which was missing on the Mi 11 Lite. The processor gives you pretty decent performance for the price. You can couple this with either 6GB or 8GB or RAM. There is also 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage on both models.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery which again, is the same as the Mi 11 Lite and not the biggest considering the current standards. Is it enough though? For most users. You also get a 33W fast charger inside the box.



