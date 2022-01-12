Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge first sale today: Price, offers and should you buy

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will go on sale in India for the very first time on Wednesday afternoon. The two smartphones were launched in the country last week and are already making headlines for their fast charging capabilities. Xiaomi 11i comes with 67W fast charging support while Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the first smartphone from the company to be equipped with 120W charging support. Xiaomi claims that the latter can juice up from 0 to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes.

The new Xiaomi smartphones follow the Mi 10i from last year. Both of them have exactly the same specifications and features, apart from the battery pack and charging capabilities. They pack the same MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, feature 120Hz AMOLED displays and have the same RAM configurations too. Xiaomi 11i is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro while Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launched in company's domestic market as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Price in India and offers

Xiaomi 11i price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 26,999. That's the starting price point for Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The latter is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi is giving a Rs 1,500 discount on both the smartphones as part of its 'New Year' offer. The customers can get an additional Rs 2,500 cashback using SBI cards. Redmi Note users can get an additional off of Rs 4,000 in exchange for their old phones. Both phones will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features and specifications

Both the smartphones feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. They support 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphones come in four colour options Stealth Black, Pacific Pearl, Camo Green and Purple Mist.

Xiaomi has equipped the new phones with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The triple rear camera consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor by Samsung, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

As mentioned earlier, the major differences between the two phones are in terms of battery capacity and charging support. Xiaomi 11i packs a 5160mAh battery with 67W charging support. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs a 4500mAh battery with 120W charging support. Both the chargers are packed inside the box itself.

Should you buy Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge?

Our initial impression of the Xiaomi 11i smartphones suggests that they are typical mid-premium smartphones which standout because of their charging ability. The glass panel doesn't feel premium but, the matte finish has a good feel to it and the display is decent for the price as well. The phone charges nearly 50 per cent in 7 minutes and 100 per cent in about 14 to minutes. Yet, we think even the 67W fast charging on Xiaomi 11i should be enough for most users. And, it helps them save Rs 4,000 on each variant.

We can only speak as much at this point. India Today Tech's full review of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be out soon. So, stay tuned!