Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with Dimensity 920 SOC and 120W charging launched, price starts at Rs 24,999

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with Dimensity 920 SOC and 120W charging launched, price starts at Rs 24,999Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge have been launched in India. These are the first set of smartphones from Xiaomi for 2022. The line-up succeeds last year's Mi 10i. Both the smartphones come with exactly the same features and specifications, apart from battery and charging capacity. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the more premium of two smartphones and supports 120W fast charging while Xiaomi 11i restricts it to 67W.

Xiaomi 11i seems like a re-branded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro while HyperCharge is essentially Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China late November. Both the phones pack MediaTek's Dimensity 920 SoC and support 5G connectivity. Here is a look at price, features and other details of Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge; Price in India

Xiaomi 11i price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 26,999. Xiaomi is giving Rs 1500 off as part of a New Year offer and customers can also get the phone with Rs 2,000 discount using SBI cards.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 28,999. The offers are also applicable for Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Features and specifications

Both Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits peak brightness and 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio. The phone should support DCI-P3 color gamut and is likely to have a centered punch-hole. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5,

The smartphone packs MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC which will be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Xiaomi has also equipped the phone with up to 3GB virtual RAM. The phones support 5G bands. Both the phones are IP53 rated and feature glass back. They have dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

The cameras are equipped with triple rear camera setup on the phone including a main 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone is likely to have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi 11i packs a 5160mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. The charger will come inside the box. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs a 4500mAh battery and supports 120W charging. Again, the customers will get the charger inside the box itself.