Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge colour and storage options leaked, likely to launch this year

There have been rumours going around for a while about the launch of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India. The smartphone is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was launched in China earlier this year. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch date, a new report claims that the launch is imminent.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed key information about the upcoming smartphones. For one, the two Xiaomi phones are tipped to launch later this month. The Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

The report also reveals that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will retail only in one storage-memory configuration that is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It further states the colour variants for the upcoming Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The handset will retail in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour variants.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which is the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes with a punch hole cutout at the top centre for the 16 megapixel front camera.

It features a triple camera setup on the back features a 108 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. It will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone will be also equipped with JBL powered dual stereo speakers. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will house a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The device will come loaded with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-sim, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC. It does not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner but instead offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C charging port.