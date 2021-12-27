Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is company's next phone in India, here is everything we know about it

A month after the launch of Redmi Note 11T, Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in the country. The device is set to be introduced on January 6 in India. The brand has begun to tease key details ahead of the upcoming launch. In the latest revelation, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has been confirmed to sport a 120Hz display with 1200 nits of brightness. Along with that it will also get 120W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is supposed to be the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched earlier in China this year. If that is true, we may see a Dimensity 920 chipset on this device. Which is likely to be paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 4500mAh battery. It will also be 5G capable. There's more that we know about the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: specs and features

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is going to be the brand's next phone in India. The smartphone will be introduced on January 6 in the country. Xiaomi is teasing the device on its social media handles, thus revealing details of the upcoming device. In a set of fresh teasers, design, display, colours and other information has been detailed.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is confirmed to get a 120Hz display with 1200 nits of brightness. In addition to that, it will have 120W fast charging which is claimed to charge the device in a mere span of 15 minutes. Xiaomi says that it will be the fastest charging device in India. Another video teaser shows the complete design of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The device appears to be a carbon copy of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Until now, Xiaomi has confirmed two colors for the device - Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to be the rebaged Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi showcased the 120W charging brick that is likely to be bundled with the device. Along with that, 5G support and a 108-megapixel main camera are confirmed for this device. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is expected to sport JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. There may be Hi-Res audio support, NFC and VC liquid cooling.

The Xiaomi 11i is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Thus, the specs should remain the same. So let's quickly run through the specs of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Dimensity 920 chipset powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The chipset is based on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G68 MC4.

Xiaomi offers the device in multiple configurations with the top model getting up to 8G RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel telephoto sensor. There's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with a 4500mAh battery with 120W charging support. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch and India price

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is set to launch on January 6 in India. Its pricing is currently unknown but we can expect it to be aggressive, considering the previous pricing trends. To recall, The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price starts at CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2299 (around Rs 26,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.