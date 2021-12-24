Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is launching next month, how much should it cost?

Xiaomi is set to launch its first smartphone of 2022 in India as early as January 6. The smartphone maker has announced that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be launched in the country in the first week of January. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which was launched in China late last month. Xiaomi has confirmed that the new phone will come with 120W fast charging support in India, making it the first phone by the company to support this tech in the country.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 11 Ultra with 67W fast charging, but the retail box had a 55W fast charger. Apart from this, most Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi smartphones restrict fast charging to 33W. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi brings a 120W charger to the country. The charging tech will definitely give Xiaomi an edge over OnePlus, Realme and others who flaunt fast charging tech on their devices.

A new and superior tech means that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a mid-premium smartphone. It should definitely cost more than the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India. The top-end variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs 21,999 in India as of now. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge's price can start above that. For context, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

With the global chip shortage and components getting expensive, we have seen many smartphone makers pricing their devices more in India than what they cost in other markets. The dollar appreciation hasn't helped either. Keeping all these factors in mind, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge should cost more than Rs 25,000 in the country. There is no official word from Xiaomi on this yet though.

This is probably one of the reasons why Xiaomi is not launching this phone under the Redmi sub-brand. The latter is always associated with affordable and value products. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was the most expensive Note series device in India till date. Clearly, Xiaomi believes that it won't be wise to sell a Redmi-branded device above that price point in India. Not that it hasn't in the past. The Redmi K20 series was positioned in the same price bracket. It was always the only K series in India.

Anyway, let us know how much you think the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge should be priced in the country.

As for the features, the Indian variant should be very similar to the one that launched in China. The phone can come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. The phone is likely to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, making it the first phone to come with this processor in India.

The phone may carry a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You should expect a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The phone should also pack a fingerprint sensor on the power button.