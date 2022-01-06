Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch today: Livestream, price, features and everything else we know

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be launched in India on Thursday afternoon. Xiaomi has been teasing the launch for a few days now and the biggest highlight of the smartphone will be its fast charging technology. Xiaomi's first smartphone in India this year is also its first to support 120W fast charging in the country. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be launched during an online event and the company is also expected to introduce the standard Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge alongside.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is likely to be a re-branded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which was launched in China recently. It will be one of the first smartphones to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC in India. Vivo has already launched the Vivo V23 with the same chip. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will act as a successor to the Mi 10i which was launched around the same time last year.

Most details of the phone will be revealed during the launch. Here is what we know about Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India pricing, features, specifications and other things ahead of the launch.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch: Livestream

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch will take place at 12 noon, Thursday. The live-streaming of the launch event will be available on Xiaomi India's YouTube channel and social media handles. You will also get all the details on India Today Tech after the launch.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Price in India

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, as confirmed by Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer to India Today Tech, in an exclusive interview. The standard Xiaomi 11i can be priced more aggressively.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Features and specifications

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will have an iPhone-13 inspired design with flat edges. It is likely to be launched in four colour options - Blue, Black, Green and Purple. The smartphone should feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits peak brightness and 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio. The phone should support DCI-P3 color gamut and is likely to have a centered punch-hole.

The smartphone is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC which will be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera setup on the phone is likely to feature a main 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone is likely to have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge must come with a 4,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi packs the charger inside the box itself.